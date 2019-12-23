Syrian foreign minister accuses Israel of aggression after strikes

Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem is accusing Israel of carrying out missile “aggression” on Damascus and its suburbs, after airstrikes late Sunday.

“Yesterday Israel made an attack against [the Syrian Arab Republic], firing a number of rockets against facilities in Damascus and the outskirts,” Moallem says, according to Russian news agency Tass.

Moallem makes the comments in Moscow during a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. He does not provide further details.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitoring group that has activists around the country, says the Israeli strikes killed three non-Syrians, adding that they were most likely Iranians. It said there also were wounded in the attack, which struck an area south of Damascus.

— with AP