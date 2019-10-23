Syrian Kurdish man sets himself on fire outside UN refugee agency in Geneva

A Syrian Kurdish man set himself on fire outside the headquarters of the United Nations refugee agency earlier today and is receiving treatment for his injuries, police tell AFP.

The 31-year-old German resident did not provide any explanation for his actions, according to Geneva police spokesman Silvain Guillaume-Gentil.

“We can imagine his reasons, but we do not have anything concrete,” Guillaume-Gentil says. “He had a hard time expressing himself when help arrived.”

Kurds have organized a series of demonstrations to protest the assault that Turkey launched on October 9 against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria.

Syrian Kurd from Germany who set light to himself outside UNHCR in Geneva helicoptered to Geneva University Hospital pic.twitter.com/Gbzr2zB0Ih — Simon Bradley (@sibradley1) October 23, 2019

The incident occurred shortly before 8:00 am (0600 GMT) outside UNHCR, which is across the street from the Palais des Nations, the UN’s European headquarters.

Responders arrived quickly and the injured man was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Lausanne, where he was being treated for his injuries, police say.

— AFP