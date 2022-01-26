Teachers Union tells teachers not to come to work tomorrow over quarantine end

After the government announces an end to quarantines for students exposed to COVID-19, the Teachers Union, one of Israel’s two teacher associations, tells elementary and preschool teachers not to come to work tomorrow.
Union chief Yafa Ben David says she has not been given details on the government’s plan. It is not immediately clear whether such a directive is legal.
According to Channel 12, the Education Ministry plans to issue injunctions to prevent the measure from going forward.
The network and Ynet report that the Health Ministry’s head of public health services, Sharon Alroy-Preis, had pressed Ben David to oppose the government plan, as health officials are opposed to it in light of soaring infections. The reports are unsourced.
Alroy-Preis tells Channel 12 she spoke to Ben David about the plan and gave her position, as she did in deliberations with government officials. However, she denies pressing the union chief to take any action.
Secretary-general of the Teachers Union Yaffa Ben-David attends a Knesset Education, Culture and Sports Committee meeting ahead of the opening of the new school year, August 5, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
