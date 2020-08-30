Tens of thousands rally in Belarus for opposition march

MINSK, Belarus — Tens of thousands of Belarus protesters join an opposition rally in Minsk today in the latest mass protest against the re-election of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, AFP reporters at the scene and local media report.

Despite a heavy security force presence, which prevented many lines of people from reaching the main crowd, protesters pack the center of the Belarusian capital with crowds waving the opposition’s red and white flag and chanting “Leave.”

Police have made scores of arrests since the start of the protest in the early afternoon, but don’t resort to tear gas or rubber bullets as they did at previous marches protesting against the August 9 election which the opposition claims was rigged.

Many protesters brandish placards mocking the veteran leader on the occasion of his 66th birthday, some carrying a coffin decorated with a cockroach.

Others confront the anti-riot police, shouting at them to get out of the way.

Images of protests in other towns, such as Brest and Grodno, are circulated by the opposition.

On the two preceding Sundays, an estimated 100,000 people marched through the streets of Minsk, defying an official ban.

— AFP