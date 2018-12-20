Travelers face chaos as London’s Gatwick airport still shuttered over drones

After US, Britain also accuses China of cyberespionage

The British government accuses China of conducting a “widespread and significant” campaign of cyberespionage against the UK and its allies.

The Foreign Office says a group known as APT 10, acting on behalf of the Chinese Ministry of State Security, carried out “a malicious cyber campaign targeting intellectual property and sensitive commercial data in Europe, Asia and the US.”

It says the group “almost certainly continues to target a range of global companies, seeking to gain access to commercial secrets.”

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says China’s actions “go against commitments made to the UK in 2015 and as part of the G20 not to support cyber-enabled theft of intellectual property or trade secrets.”

The UK announcement came as US officials unsealed an indictment against two Chinese citizens accused of cyberespionage.

— AP