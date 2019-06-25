Trump calls Iran response ‘ignorant and insulting,’ threatens obliteration

US President Donald Trump slams the “ignorant and insulting” response from Iran to his offer of talks, extended as the United States slapped new sanctions on the country’s already crippled economy.

“Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality,” he tweets, referring to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani saying the White House is “afflicted by mental retardation.”

Trump also warns Iran that “any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration.”

Iran’s leaders only understand “Strength and Power, and the USA is by far the most powerful Military Force in the world,” Trump says in the tweet.

Yesterday, Trump ordered punitive sanctions targeting Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military chiefs, and promised to blacklist its foreign minister — but said the door was open to talks on reducing tensions between Washington and Tehran.

— AFP