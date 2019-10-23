Trump hails ‘big success’ with safe zone at Turkey-Syria border

US President Donald Trump is hailing a deal struck between Russia and Turkey to remove Kurdish fighters from the Syria-Turkey border, calling the agreement a “big success.”

Trump has been under fire for abruptly withdrawing US troops from northern Syria, paving the way for Turkey to launch the offensive against the Kurds, US allies against the Islamic State group.

Under the deal struck Tuesday in Sochi, Russian military police and Syrian border guards will “facilitate the removal” of Kurdish fighters from within 18 miles (30 kilometers) of the border, creating a “safe zone” inside Syria about 20 miles deep.

“Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border. Safe Zone created! Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended,” the president tweeted. “Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us. Captured ISIS prisoners secured.”

