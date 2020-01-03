Trump says Soleimani should have been ‘taken out years ago’

US President Donald Trump says top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani was responsible for millions of deaths and “should have been taken out years ago.”

“Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more…but got caught!” Trump tweets.

“He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself,” Trump says.

He adds Soleimani was also hated inside Iran and “He should have been taken out many years ago!”