Trump still lashing out at ‘Communist’ congresswomen – and still using Israel

US President Donald Trump is continuing his attacks on the progressive Congresswomen whom he yesterday told to “go back” to countries they “came from.”

And he’s continuing to bring up Israel in his comments, posted to Twitter, which are a mostly accurate quote from statements to Fox News made earlier today by Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Trump tweets that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “and this crowd are a bunch of Communists, they hate Israel, they hate our own country….they accuse people who support Israel as doing it for the Benjamin’s.”

He adds that they are “Anti-Semitic, they are Anti-America,” and says “they talk about Israel like they’re a bunch of thugs, not victims of the entire region…. Make them the face of the future of the Democrat Party, you will destroy the Democrat Party. Their policies will destroy our Country!”

“We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of Communists, they hate Israel, they hate our own Country, they’re calling the guards along our Border (the Border Patrol Agents) Concentration Camp Guards, they accuse people who support Israel as doing it for the Benjamin’s,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

….they are Anti-Semitic, they are Anti-America, we don’t need to know anything about them personally, talk about their policies. I think they are American citizens who are duly elected that are running on an agenda that is disgusting, that the American people will reject…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019