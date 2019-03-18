A campaign ad by the New Right party has Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked modeling a fragrance called “Fascism.”

The black-and-white slow-motion ad, which mimics perfume ads, has Shaked flipping her hair, walking in an art gallery, and descending stairs. It is overlaid with text outlining the party’s goals: judicial reform, governance, and limiting the High Court powers.

It ends with Shaked spraying herself with “Fascism.”

“It smells more like democracy to me,” she says.

הבושם שהשמאלנים פחות יאהבו. pic.twitter.com/Xrg0wL6RKv — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) March 18, 2019

The ad is poking fun at accusations against the right-wing minister by opposition leaders that she is pushing Israel toward fascism.

Naftali Bennett, the New Right leader, shares the ad with the caption: “The perfume that left-wingers will be less fond of.”