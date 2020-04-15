UK coronavirus hospital death toll climbs to 12,868

The number of people who have died in hospital in Britain from COVID-19 has increased to 12,868, according to health ministry figures published today.

This is an increase of 761 from the previous day and official figures also show that the number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus is 98,476.

Britain’s death toll is the 5th highest globally and does not include people who have died of the disease in senior-living facilities or at home.

The dead over the past 24 hours were aged between 20 and 101, with 20 of them having no known preexisting conditions.

