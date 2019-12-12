UK election going to the dogs: Polling station pooches trending

LONDON — Britain’s general election is going to the dogs as voters take their pooches to polling stations up and down the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson sets the tone early when he takes his Jack Russell cross Dilyn with him as he votes in London.

The city’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, follows Johnson’s lead, posting a video of himself and his dog Luna at a polling station and urging people to vote.

By early afternoon #dogsatpollingstations is trending on Twitter as other owners follow suit.

Photos show dogs dressed up in costumes varying from a bumble bee to Santa Claus sitting next to polling station signs. One is festooned with festive lights, reflecting the timing of the election less than two weeks from Christmas.

It is not clear how many dogs are getting into voting booths. The electoral commission says animals, with the exception of assistance dogs, “are not usually allowed inside polling stations.”

— AP