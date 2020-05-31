UN calls for action to avert Palestinian economic collapse, warns against annexation
Government set to approve widespread cuts in order to establish new ministries

Creation of 6 new offices requires slashing of 300 positions and 1.5% spending reduction to free up NIS 100 million, in move opposition slams as ‘wasteful and out of touch’

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:14 pm 1 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

(From L-R) Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and cabinet secretary Tzachi Braverman during a cabinet meeting at the Foreign Ministry on May 31, 2020. (Haim Zach/PMO)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.

4:00 pm

Israel airport chief calls for immediate resumption of flights

The head of the Israeli Airports Authority reportedly asks the Health Ministry director general to allow the immediate resumption of flights.

According to a report by Channel 12 news, Yaakov Ganot has told Moshe Bar Siman-Tov that a framework should be drawn up to allow travel between Israel and countries designated as “green countires,” i.e., with a low rate of coronavirus infection.

The letter states that work has been carried out at the airports to allow travel while “reducing the risk of migrating the disease and a new outbreak of the virus.”

In addition to the labeling of countries as acceptable for flights, according to Health Ministry parameters, the letter also states that an additional “blue standard” was developed to categorize the safety of airlines and foreign airports.

The letter notes that Israel’s geographical location as well as its neighboring countries mean that air travel was of the utmost importance for the tourism industry.

“Failure to make a decision makes it clear — the elimination of the airline and tourism industry for the summer season, and potentially irreversible damage,” Ganot says.

Israel has largely brought the virus under control in the country and lifted most lockdown restrictions. However, most foreigners are still barred from coming in and Israelis, or permanent residents, must quarantine for 14 days after returning.

Epidemiological research conducted in Israel has shown that a majority of cases in the country resulted from incoming travel from the United States.

3:59 pm

Extreme storms in March caused ‘unprecedented’ Eilat coral reef damage – report

Unusually violent storms in the Gulf of Eilat in March have caused unprecedented damage to Eilat’s coral reefs, with losses reaching up to 75 percent in some places and rehabilitation likely to take many years, according to initial survey results released by the Environmental Protection Ministry.

To further complicate recovery, the survey also found algae growing on the reefs as the result of fertilizer and other organic materials entering the sea. Algae compete with juvenile corals for space on the reefs.

Divers from the Inter-University Institute for Marine Sciences in Eilat found a massive 75% reduction in coral cover at a depth of ten meters (33 feet) in the Coral Beach Reserve compared with last summer, and a 25% depletion at a depth of five meters (16 feet), compared with last spring. At the Institute’s reefs, south of Coral Beach, the damage was the worst since the Environmental Protection Ministry started funding the annual surveys in 2003. Precise data was not provided.

In 2003, waste from fish farming cages was still causing massive pollution and damage to the Red Sea corals. The cages were banned in 2008 after public pressure.

— Sue Surkes

3:58 pm

UN calls for action to avert Palestinian economic collapse, warns against annexation

A newly published paper from the United Nations warns that despite recent efforts to assist the Palestinian Authority, Ramallah is headed for economic collapse as the effects of the pandemic set in and “a hardened and more extremist politics on both sides will inevitably result.”

The paper issued by Middle East Envoy Nickolay Mladenov ahead of an upcoming meeting of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC) on June 2 notes that any move by Israel to annex parts of the West Bank or any PA withdrawal from bilateral agreements “would dramatically shift local dynamics and most likely trigger conflict and instability in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.”

“All sides must do their part in the coming weeks and months in order to preserve the prospect of a negotiated two-state resolution to the conflict, in line with relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements,” Mladenov writes.

The paper notes the “relatively successful” virus prevention efforts in the Palestinian territories. However, it stress that considerable concerns remains regarding the ability of the Palestinian health sector to cope with a surge, especially in Gaza.

“The socioeconomic impact of COVID-19 on the Palestinian people is already immense. The Palestinian Authority needs increased financial and development assistance to address its public health needs, provide essential services, and respond to the socioeconomic impact of the pandemic. The Humanitarian Country Team has also identified significant funding needs for the emergency response, and the United Nations Country Team will soon announce its development system response plan. The paper urges the donor community to mobilize in response to this unprecedented emergency,” a summary reads.

3:30 pm

Teacher went to work at Jerusalem school knowing he had virus, leading to 100+ new cases

The surge in new coronavirus cases is largely centered on the Gymnasia Rehavia elementary school in Jerusalem, where a “super-spreader” teacher has caused the infections of over 100 people after coming to school despite knowing he was sick, Channel 12 reports.

The school has been shuttered temporarily, and all the students and staff at Gymnasia are in the process of being tested.

 

3:20 pm

IDF looking into claim that soldiers slashed tires of Palestinian car, tear-gassed home

The Israeli military says it is investigating claims by the left-wing B’Tselem human rights organization that soldiers slashed the tires of a Palestinian car and threw tear gas grenades into the courtyard of a home in the village of Kafr Qadum in the northern West Bank yesterday.

B’Tselem released footage of the incidents, which occurred around the time of a weekly demonstration in the village against the closure of one of the entrances to it to make room for the expansion of the nearby Kedumim settlement.

“The house at which the gas grenades were thrown belongs to Murad Shtewi, one of the leaders of the protests in the village, at a time when he was there with his wife and five children,” according to B’Tselem.

In the footage from the scenes, there does not appear to be any immediate violence in the area preceding the soldiers’ actions.

“We’re looking into it,” the army says.

— Judah Ari Gross

3:19 pm

Government set to approve widespread budget cuts in order to establish new ministries

The cabinet is set to approve a widespread government-wide budget cut in a controversial decision that will allow for the establishment of six new ministries.

The approved government decision will see a 1.5% cut to the budgets of all government offices, specifically at the upper personnel level. The move will slash 300 posts from the various offices to free up some NIS 100 million.

The new offices being created are Ze’ev Elkin’s Water Resources and Higher Education ministries, Orly Levy-Abekasis’s Ministry of Community Empowerment, David Amsalem’s Cyber Ministry, Tzipi Hotovely and Tzachi Hanegbi’s Settlements Ministry, and Benny Gantz’s Alternate Prime Minister’s Office.

2:49 pm

Gas prices set to rise 9% after historic low amid pandemic

Gas prices are set to rise by 9% tonight as the demand for oil slowly starts to increase once again after a historic low last month.

A liter of gasoline will be sold at gas stations at a maximum price of NIS 5.21 ($1.49) per liter (.26 of a gallon), according to The Market business daily. This is a .42 shekel increase from last month.

2:49 pm

PM says too early to refer to latest uptick as ‘trend’; still, economy ‘must remain open’

Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says about the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases: “We will evaluate our steps and if needed we will change our policy accordingly.”

Netanyahu stresses, however, that the economy “has to remain open.”

2:26 pm

Iran says virus cases surpass 150,000

Iran says its caseload of novel coronavirus infections passed the grim milestone of 150,000, as the country struggles to contain a recent upward trend.

The government has largely lifted the restrictions it imposed in order to halt a COVID-19 outbreak that first emerged in mid-February.

But the health ministry has warned of a potential virus resurgence with new cluster outbreaks in a number of provinces.

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour says 2,516 new cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 151,466.

Infections have been on a rising trajectory in the Islamic Republic since hitting a near two-month low on May 2.

Jahanpour says the virus had claimed another 63 lives over the same period, raising the overall toll to 7,797.

So far the government has reimposed a lockdown only in Khuzestan province on Iran’s southwestern border with Iraq.

It remains “red,” the highest level on Iran’s color-coded risk scale.

Experts both at home and abroad have voiced skepticism about Iran’s official figures, saying the real toll could be much higher.

— AFP

2:18 pm

Egypt army says 19 Islamic militants killed in Sinai

Egypt’s military says it has killed 19 militants in targeted ground and air operations as part of its battle to quell a long-running Islamist insurgency in north Sinai.

Five soldiers were killed or wounded in the operations last week, according to the online video statement, which did not specify the number of military fatalities.

The video, replete with a dramatic score, said troops had killed three “extremely dangerous” militants as well as 16 others in precision airstrikes on their “terrorist hideouts.”

“Two officers, a non-commissioned officer and two soldiers were killed and wounded in the operations,” the statement says.

Troops had recovered troves of automatic rifles, hand grenades and rocket-propelled grenades in possession of the militants, the army adds.

Security forces have been battling a long-running Islamist insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt’s northeast that is spearheaded by a local affiliate of the Islamic State group.

— AFP

2:17 pm

Opposition head blasts government for handing out half a billion shekels ‘for itself’

Opposition chairman Yair Lapid issues a statement blasting the government after ministers approved new budgets for the newly formed offices created by the Gantz-Netanyahu coalition deal.

“The government handed half a billion shekels to itself today. Not for the self-employed, not for the unemployed, not for small businesses, but for itself,” says Lapid.

“For redundant offices like the Water Resources Ministry, the nonexistent Community Empowerment Ministry and for deputy ministers that no one needs. Detached lawmakers, we’ve had enough of you.”

2:16 pm

Health minister warns of possible new lockdown as infection rate jumps to 2.5%

Newly appointed Health Minister Yuli Edelstein warns of the possibility of having to institute a new lockdown, saying the rate of positive coronavirus tests was now five times higher than several days ago.

At a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Edelstein notes the sharp increase in infections over the past few days, adding that “either it all turns out to be okay, or we will be back under lockdown, and much faster than people think.”

Edelstein said that while a week ago the rate of positive results out of all COVID-19 tests was about 0.5 percent, that had jumped to 2.5% on Saturday.

Stressing that Israel has the capacity to test 15,000 people per day, he called on people to go get tested whenever they have symptoms: “If the public cooperates, we will know what the real numbers are among the population.”

— Michael Bachner

3:58 pm

