UN rights chief: Finding of remains of hundreds killed in Gaza strikes raises concerns of war crimes

The recovery of hundreds of bodies from the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza during the war that began nearly three years ago has raised fresh concerns about possible war crimes, the UN human rights chief says.

Volker Turk says the remains of what appear to be entire families are being unearthed from sites destroyed during Israeli strikes, adding that many victims were women and children.

“It is heartbreaking that the loved ones of those missing for so long are only now having their worst fears confirmed,” he says in a statement.

He says the discoveries revive concerns raised in a 2024 UN report that found Israeli strikes on residential buildings and other civilian sites during the early weeks of the war may have violated international humanitarian law.

The Prime Minister’s Office and Foreign Ministry do not immediately respond to a request for comment. Israel has repeatedly rejected allegations that it deliberately targets civilians and says it acted in accordance with international law while fighting Hamas terrorists in Gaza.