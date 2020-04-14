UNIFIL soldiers break up ‘short standoff’ between IDF and Lebanese troops

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon broke up a “short standoff” between Israeli and Lebanese troops south of the Blue Line border demarcation between the two countries, a UNIFIL spokesman tells The Times of Israel.

The incident took place between the southern Lebanese village of Adaisseh and the northern Israeli town of Metulla, Andrea Tenenti says, saying that while it was south of the Blue Line, Lebanon deems the area to be contested.

“Tension increased. Our troops were in the middle with the aim of preventing misunderstandings and decreasing tension,” Tenenti says. “Shortly after the situation went back to normal.”

A photo from the scene shows Israeli and Lebanese troops with their weapons cocked at one another.

The IDF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.