US coronavirus deaths pass bleak 10,000 milestone

Emerging as one of the world’s worst-hit nations, the United States surges past a grim milestone of 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Authorities began the week by telling frightened communities to brace for one of the worst periods yet in an outbreak that has not yet reached its peak.

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, which has been keeping a running tally of coronavirus numbers, says more than 368,000 US cases have been confirmed, with 10,986 deaths by late Monday.

Only Italy (16,523) and Spain (13,341) have seen more of their citizens killed by the pandemic.

