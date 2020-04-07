The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
US coronavirus deaths pass bleak 10,000 milestone
Emerging as one of the world’s worst-hit nations, the United States surges past a grim milestone of 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.
Authorities began the week by telling frightened communities to brace for one of the worst periods yet in an outbreak that has not yet reached its peak.
Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, which has been keeping a running tally of coronavirus numbers, says more than 368,000 US cases have been confirmed, with 10,986 deaths by late Monday.
Only Italy (16,523) and Spain (13,341) have seen more of their citizens killed by the pandemic.
— AFP
Japan to declare state of emergency over coronavirus
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to declare a state of emergency in parts of the country, including Tokyo, over a spike in coronavirus infections.
“I have decided that a situation gravely affecting people’s life and the economy has occurred. This evening, I plan to call a government headquarters meeting and declare a state of emergency,” Abe says.
He announced the plan yesterday, citing “rapid increases of new infections, particularly in urban areas like Tokyo and Osaka.”
The declaration is expected to take effect from midnight and will empower governors of seven affected regions to ask people to stay inside and businesses to close their doors.
But it stops far short of the sort of lockdown seen in parts of Europe and the United States, with no enforcement mechanism to keep people inside or shutter business, nor penalties for those who fail to comply.
— AFP
Cabinet set to approve nationwide lockdown, seder night curfew
Ministers will meet remotely at 10 a.m. to approve barring Israeli’s from leaving their homes during the first night of Passover in latest push to tackle coronavirus outbreak.
Announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last night, the “general lockdown” is set to start at 4 p.m. today and extend until 7 a.m. on Friday. Israelis will not be allowed to leave their cities, and residents of some Jerusalem neighborhoods will not be allowed to leave those neighborhoods.
In addition, a tighter restriction will come into force at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening, the night of the Passover seder, under which everybody “will stay at home.” This curfew will end at 7 a.m. on Thursday.
— Raoul Wootliff
80-year old dies of coronavirus bringing Israeli death toll to 58
Petah Tikvah’s Sharon Hospital announces that an 80-year-old man has died from COVID-19 .
The hospital says he suffered from pre-existing conditions and had been on a ventilator for a number of weeks.
The death brings the Israeli death toll from the virus to 58.
