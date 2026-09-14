Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

Trump says US making more ‘elite weapons’ than ever, sending them to troops in Mideast

By Jacob Magid Today, 7:52 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump talks with reporters after an emergency inflatable slide deployed on Air Force One before before Trump arrived to board at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, September 9, 2026. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)
US President Donald Trump talks with reporters after an emergency inflatable slide deployed on Air Force One before before Trump arrived to board at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, September 9, 2026. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

US President Donald Trump says he has just received a report stating that the US is producing more “exquisite and elite weapons than at any time in our history.”

“They are being delivered on a daily basis to our forces in the Middle East and beyond,” he writes on Truth Social.

“Our defense company factories are moving 24/7, while at the same time building, on average, 4 to 5 large-scale brand new plants, each!”

“A primary focus of this production has been Patriots, THAAD Systems, Tomahawks and other standard missile systems, of which we already have large numbers in stock,” Trump adds.

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