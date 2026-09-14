Trump says US making more ‘elite weapons’ than ever, sending them to troops in Mideast

US President Donald Trump says he has just received a report stating that the US is producing more “exquisite and elite weapons than at any time in our history.”

“They are being delivered on a daily basis to our forces in the Middle East and beyond,” he writes on Truth Social.

“Our defense company factories are moving 24/7, while at the same time building, on average, 4 to 5 large-scale brand new plants, each!”

“A primary focus of this production has been Patriots, THAAD Systems, Tomahawks and other standard missile systems, of which we already have large numbers in stock,” Trump adds.