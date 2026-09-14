US energy secretary says Washington opposed Iranian nuclear chief attending IAEA conference

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright says the United States opposed the Iranian nuclear agency head attending an annual conference of the UN nuclear watchdog.

“He’s a sanctioned individual and we don’t want sanctioned individuals evading their sanctions. He asked for a waiver of the sanctions and it was denied,” Wright tells reporters in Vienna, the seat of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, has regularly attended and addressed the IAEA’s General Conference in Vienna since being appointed head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization in 2021.

Iranian state TV said Eslami and a delegation “took a regular flight to Vienna on Saturday, but were blocked on the way because of obstructions by the United States.”