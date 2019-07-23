US, Israeli ministers to attend regional energy confab in Cairo

The US may have downed two Iranian drones last week, one more than Washington previously said, its top general in the Middle East tells CBS News.

CENTCOM chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie speaks to CBS News aboard a US warship, the USS Boxer, in the Persian Gulf. The Boxer was the ship that shot down the drones.

Asked if only one drone was felled, McKenzie replies, “As always it was a complex tactical picture, we believe two drones. We believe two drones were successfully — there may have been more that we are not aware of — those are the two that we engaged successfully.”

“So you, you actually brought down two drones, not just one?” says the interviewer.

“We are confident we brought down one drone, we may have brought down a second,” McKenzie says.

Iran claims no drone was shot down, and has offered drone footage of a US warship to prove its claim. It’s not clear which drone took the footage or when it was shot.