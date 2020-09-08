US says China ‘afraid’ of free media after new restrictions

Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen says Chad’s cabinet chairman, Abdelkarim Déby, who is also its president’s son, has told him the country will open a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, confirming an earlier report.

Cohen says in a statement that he met Déby, who “expressed willingness” to open such a mission.

They also decided to “deepen the security cooperation” and agreed that a business delegation from Israel will go to Chad to promote economic projects in agriculture, and particularly in minerals.

They also praised Israel’s normalization with the United Arab Emirates, according to Cohen’s office.