US says its mediated talks led to Israeli handover of Lebanese detainees

The US State Department says the Israeli handover of five Lebanese detainees is the result of US-brokered talks between the two governments.

“Israel is releasing detainees and Lebanon is helping Israel recover the lost remains of Lebanese Jews,” a State Department official says in a statement to reporters.

The agreement on the detainee handover was finalized during US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa’s Tuesday meeting in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

The first handover took place today, and Lebanese reports indicate that the other four detainees will be handed over to Lebanon tomorrow morning.

The State Department touts the two governments for “demonstrating good faith through these initial steps, and hopes this will serve as the basis for expanded discussions on other civilian issues.”

Another round of US-mediated talks is expected to take place in the coming weeks.