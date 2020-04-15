Virus death toll climbs to 131

Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem says an 84-year-old woman with existing medical conditions has died from COVID-19 at the hospital.

Her death brings the death toll from the virus in Israel to 131. A total of 12,501 infections are confirmed, while 180 patients are in serious condition, 133 of them on respiratory ventilation.

The woman was a resident of the Maon Horim nursing home in the capital.

Around one-third of the deaths registered so far in Israel from the virus have been in nursing homes and senior living facilities. According the Health Ministry, some 60 such facilities have reported at least one case of the virus.

The worst affected senior living facility has been the Mishan home in Beersheba where 14 residents have died.