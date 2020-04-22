West Bank attack was combined car-ramming and stabbing — police

A Border Police officer is moderately injured in a combined car-ramming and stabbing attack at a checkpoint east of Jerusalem on Wednesday morning, police say.

According to police, the assailant rammed his car into the border guard, then got out of the vehicle and attacked the officer with a knife before other troops at the scene shot him.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect has been killed.

Police say a pipe bomb was also found at the scene, requiring the area to be closed off until sappers could remove the device.

The identity of the assailant is not immediately released.

— Judah Ari Gross