White House official says US eyeing further sanctions on Iran ‘very soon’

Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip are warning that violence could soon resume in the coastal enclave if Israel does not honor a ceasefire to end a major round of fighting over the weekend.

Al-Akhbar, a Lebanese daily close to Hezbollah, quotes sources in the so-called joint command center of Gaza-based terror groups saying they gave Israel a week to honor parts of the agreement as they were aware of “the existence of information that the occupation does not wish to implement what was agreed upon.”

The sources reportedly warn that “despite the resistance’s estimations that head of the enemy’s government Benjamin Netanyahu does not intend to go to a widescale confrontation now or in the near future, the leadership of the resistance has undertaken many security measures out of concern that major leaders will be targeted with the goal of the enemy improving its image in the eyes of its society following the painful blows it took in the last confrontation.”

The paper says that the sources also reveal “warnings that the resistance sent to the interlocutors that if the occupation neglects the implementation of what was agreed upon this week, the situation will go towards an escalation,” adding, “The next round will be more intense and harsh, in which the response to the policy of assassinations will be different and will include major hits on the center, especially Tel Aviv, in addition to employing other military tools.”