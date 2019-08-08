‘Whoever didn’t know him missed out,’ says father of murdered student Dvir Sorek

The father of Dvir Sorek, the young yeshiva student murdered in a terror attack in the West Bank, describes his son as “a kid with light in his eyes,” adding that “whoever didn’t know him missed out, he used to help the weak around him who were in need of a friend.”

“Our Dvir was sweet,” Yoav Sorek, himself a scholar and a journalist, tells reporters in tears outside his home. “Two months ago he had a karate exam and he didn’t get a high grade because his teacher said he performs the movements well, but lacks ‘murder’ in his eyes. Now someone with murder in his eyes has taken him.

“We received a gift for almost 19 years — for that gift we are grateful, we will carry the pain from now on,” he said.