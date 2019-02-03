Work begins on new barrier along Gaza border

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
After sniper video, ex-defense chief calls for return to targeted killings
Former defense minister Avigdor Liberman calls for Israel to again carry out targeted killings of Palestinian terror leaders, after video is released showing a sniper attack on an Israeli officer along the Gaza border.
“Everyone knows who in Gaza gave the order to fire at the officer. We must stop capitulating to terror and return to a policy of targeted killings,” Liberman, who heads the right-wing Yisrael Beytenu party, writes on Twitter.
His tweet comes after a news outlet affiliated with Lebanon’s Hezbollah released video from January of an Israeli officer being shot in the helmet by a Palestinian sniper in Gaza. Palestinian Islamic Jihad confirmed to Al-Mayadeen that its military wing was being the attack.
Liberman resigned as defense minister in November in protest of a ceasefire agreement to end a major flareup between Israel and Gaza-based terror groups.
Taking off for UAE, Pope Francis calls for relief in Yemen
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has appealed for the end of Yemen’s humanitarian crisis, saying the “cries of these children and their parents rise up” to God.
He makes the appeal at the Vatican an hour before his scheduled departure on a three-day trip to the United Arab Emirates, which is a key member of the Saudi-led coalition at war with Yemen’s Iran-aligned rebels. The conflict has driven Yemen to the brink of famine and caused the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
Francis urges faithful in St. Peter’s Square to join him in prayer, saying “these are hungry children” with no medicine, and “are in danger of dying.” Noting that many can’t reach food aid areas, he appeals to the involved parties and the international community to urgently ensure that agreements are reached and food distributed.
Francis is expected in the United Arab Emirates later today, where he will become the first pontiff to visit the Arabian Peninsula.
Work begins on new barrier along Gaza border
The Defense Ministry announces it has begun work on a new barrier along the border with the Gaza Strip.
Construction began Thursday on the barrier, which the ministry says is some six meters (19.5 feet) high and will stretch for 65 kilometers (40 miles) along the border from Kerem Shalom in the south to the new sea barrier in the north of the Strip meant to guard against infiltration from the Mediterranean.
The new fence will be constructed along the path of an underground barrier being built to block cross-border attack tunnels dug from the Palestinian territory, which emerged as a threat during the 2014 Gaza war.
“Over the weekend we began building the above-ground barrier along the Gaza border. The barrier will prevent terrorists from Gaza from penetrating into our territory on the ground,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.
הקמת המכשול העילי יוצא לדרך: מינהלת גבולות ותפר החלה בחמישי האחרון את הקמתו של המכשול העילי בגבול רצועת עזה. המכשול יוקם על תוואי המכשול התת-קרקעי, יהיה באורך 65 ק"מ ויתנשא לגובה של כ-6 מטר. pic.twitter.com/ZBuiL9heNi
