World celebrates Easter at home as global virus death toll surges past 100,000

Billions around the world are celebrating the Easter holiday weekend under lockdown from home due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Marking a grim milestone, the United States has become the first country to report more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day.

The global death toll from the virus passed 103,000 yesterday. Europe has so far shouldered the majority of all deaths and infections — though there are signs of hope the curve could be starting to flatten in some of the hardest-hit countries.

Numbers out of Madrid offer a glimmer of hope Saturday: 510 new deaths, a dip in fatalities for the third day in a row.

In France, nearly 1,000 new deaths were confirmed Friday but the country reported a drop in the number of intensive care patients for a second day running.

Italy meanwhile says the number of daily deaths is starting to level off — though the government has resisted pressure to lift its lockdown, extending confinement measures until May 3. With 18,849 dead, Italy has the highest global death toll, but it is likely soon to be surpassed by the United States where fatalities continued to mount this week.

— AFP