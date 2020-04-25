Mother of teen killed in terror attack gives birth 8 months later

The mother of a teen killed in a terror attack last year has given birth to a baby girl, eight months after the death of her daughter in a bombing.

“Every birth is very exciting, but this one was particularly special,” Eitan Shnerb told the Kan public broadcaster this week, while cradling the baby.

An IED that had been planted next to the Bubin natural spring in the central West Bank was triggered by terrorists last August as the Shnerb family from the central Israeli town of Lod visited the site.

Rina Shnerb, 17, was declared dead at the scene and her father Eitan and brother Dvir, 19, were taken to a hospital in Jerusalem after being wounded by the blast.

The couple said Shira discovered she was pregnant during the shiva, the seven day mourning period for their daughter, and phoned Eitan, who was hospitalized with his injuries from the attack, to tell him the news.

“I wanted to jump with happiness,” he said.

The couple said they will not name the new baby “Rina” because “you do not have two children with the same name in a family, and she is still here with us.”

Shira added: “For us, life is a victory.”