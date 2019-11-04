Netanyahu says those who opposed Oslo peace deal not to blame for Rabin killing

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that politicians and Israelis who opposed the Oslo peace accords with the Palestinians should not be held responsible for the killing of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

“The one who is responsible for the terrible murder of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin is the despicable killer Yigal Amir and a handful of extremists,” Netanyahu tweeted Sunday night on the eve of the 24th anniversary of Rabin’s death.

“Attempts to put the blame on more-than-half the nation and the leaders who opposed the Oslo Accords for this crime committed by the murderer Yigal Amir, was and is forbidden,” he wrote.

Rabin was murdered on November 4, 1995, by Amir, an extremist Jew, who was opposed to the Oslo Accords and the handing over control of portions of the West Bank to the Palestinians as part of the landmark peace agreement.

Netanyahu has long been accused of playing a part in the incitement against Rabin. The premier has regularly rebuffed the allegations and has characterized them as a form of “political assassination.”

In the weeks before the assassination, Netanyahu, then head of the opposition, and other senior Likud members attended a right-wing political rally in Jerusalem where protesters branded Rabin a “traitor,” “murderer” and “Nazi” for signing a peace agreement with the Palestinians earlier that year.

On Saturday tens of thousands of Israelis attended a rally to commemorate the assassination.

Speaking at the event would-be prime minister Benny Gantz vowed that Israel will “defeat the haters” and never capitulate to hatred. But he said some of the country’s current politicians were again trading in hatred and incitement.

Gantz, the Blue and White party chairman currently attempting to form a government following September’s elections, was the keynote speaker at the memorial event in Rabin Square. The square was renamed to honor the prime minister after he was gunned down there after addressing a rally in support of his government’s peace efforts.

“The state of Israel will never surrender to hatred,” Gantz vowed. “The children of Israel will no longer grow up in a state some of whose leaders sanctify hatred,” he went on, without naming names.

“I won’t let hatred win. You won’t let hatred win. Israel will defeat the haters. Israel will defeat the hatred,” he promised to cheers and applause.

Gantz said Rabin was murdered because of divisions, incitement, and hatred whipped up against him. “Twenty-four years, Yitzhak Rabin is no longer with us, but incitement raises its ugly head… and hatred has again become a dangerous weapon in the hands of politicians without limits.”

If it seemed Gantz could be referring to his rival, incumbent prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was leader of the opposition at the time of the Rabin assassination, the former army chief nevertheless went on to say that incitement and hatred were “not limited” to one demographic segment or political camp.