New York Times to discipline editor who gave OK to anti-Semitic cartoon

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The New York Times is taking disciplinary measures against a production editor who gave the go-ahead to an anti-Semitic cartoon.

“We are taking disciplinary steps with the production editor who selected the cartoon for publication,” publisher A.G. Sulzberger said in a note sent to staff, according to CNN reporters posting excerpts Wednesday on Twitter.

“We are updating our unconscious bias training” to include “direct focus on anti-Semitism,” the note said.

The cartoon, which appeared last Thursday in the opinion section of the newspaper’s international print edition, depicted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a dachshund-breed guide dog wearing a Star of David collar and leading a yarmulke-clad President Donald Trump.

The newspaper has apologized for the cartoon and on Tuesday, The New York Times editorial board said in an editorial that the newspaper’s publishing of “an appalling political cartoon” is “evidence of a profound danger — not only of anti-Semitism but of numbness to its creep.”