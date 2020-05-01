Number of virus cases in Israel rises to 16,101, with 225 deaths

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rose Friday evening to 16,101, an increase of 155 over the past 24 hours, continuing the trend of less than 200 new infections a day that has held for much of the past week.

The country’s death toll from COVID-19 stood at 225, up three since Thursday.

According to the Health Ministry, 103 people infected with COVID-19 were in serious condition, 83 of whom were on ventilators.

Another 77 people were in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.

So far, 9,156 people have recovered from the virus as of Friday evening, while 6,720 were sick.

On Wednesday, the number of Israelis who have recovered from COVID-19 surpassed those who are sick for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

In recent days, Israel’s infection rate has dropped off significantly, with the number of new cases over a 24-hour period falling below 200 since Sunday evening.

The lower number of cases has coincided with a drop in testing, though the Health Ministry says it has the capacity to run 15,000 samples a day but not enough suspected cases to test.

As the infection rate has declined, the government has begun easing restrictions on commerce and movement, including allowing many businesses to reopen and lifting the limit on the distance Israelis can exercise from their homes.

Ministers were set to convene Sunday to discuss easing additional restrictions, namely lifting the limit of 100 meters Israelis can go from their homes if not for a permitted activity, according to Hebrew media reports.

Israel on Thursday returned to some semblance of normalcy, with much of the country opening up following two days of ramped up restrictions in place for the Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays.

The country was put into lockdown on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday for Independence Day, although people seeking medical care were exempted from those regulations. It was unclear whether this affected testing rates.