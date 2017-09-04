PA says IDF killed Palestinian man during West Bank clash

The Palestinian Health Ministry on Monday said IDF troops shot and killed a 22-year old West Bank man during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers in the al-Arroub refugee camp north of Hebron.

Omar al-Badawi, a resident of the camp, was apparently not involved in the fighting between Israeli troops and Palestinian marchers commemorating the 15th anniversary of the death of PLO chairman and Palestinian Authority president Yasser Arafat.

Witnesses told the Haaretz daily that al-Badawi was targeted when he left his house to extinguish a fire caused by a Molotov cocktail that landed on the building. Video footage purporting to show the incident showed a young man carefully approaching the fire before falling down. Two men who appeared to be journalists were standing nearby.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The IDF has not yet responded to the PA ministry’s statement.

Late last month, 13 Palestinians were arrested in a “wide-scale operation” in the al-Arroub camp, which the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA says “has one of the highest numbers of incursions of all refugee camps in the West Bank.” The army said the arrests came in response to an uptick in stone-throwing and firebomb attacks on Israeli vehicles traveling on nearby Route 60.

“For the past few weeks, our patrols have been trying to halt daily attempts to attack commuters on Route 60 as part of their work securing the residents of the Etzion bloc,” the army said at the time. The IDF said that troops found and confiscated an M16 rifle and ammunition during searches of al-Arroub.