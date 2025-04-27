Paintings by ex-hostages featured in new art exhibit at Ben Gurion Airport

A new art exhibition was opened at Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, featuring paintings from several former hostages, depicting their emotions and experiences since returning from captivity in the hands of Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

The exhibition features work created by released hostages Raz Ben Ami, Meirav Tal, Ilana Gritzewsky, Yarden Bibas, Karina Ariev, Naama Levy, Liri Albag, Keren Munder, Ohad Munder-Zichri, Margalit Mozes and Aviva Siegel.

The exhibit will be featured in the airport for the next week, and will then be moved to New York City, where it will be displayed at an Israeli Independence Day event.

According to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents most of the families of current and former hostages, the exhibit was the result of an art workshop that several former captives took part in.

The forum said the workshop was centered around the word “independence,” and the emotions that it conveys to the survivors of Hamas captivity.

The exhibit features one piece from each former hostage who took part in the workshop, accompanied by a short paragraph explaining their work and the emotions behind it.

“In a few days we will mark Remembrance Day and Independence Day, and this year, more than ever, we feel the deep void left by our 59 brothers and sisters,” said Raz Ben Ami at the exhibit’s opening, referring to the hostages who remain in captivity, only 24 of whom are believed to still be alive.

“This loss reminds us how incomplete our independence is without them, and how much they should already be here with us,” she added.

Ben Ami was taken hostage along with her husband, Ohad, on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led terrorists invaded southern Israel, taking 251 captives and killing over 1,200 people. She was released after 54 days during a ceasefire in November 2023.

Ohad Ben Ami was released by Hamas during a ceasefire earlier this year after over 16 months in captivity.

Also speaking at the launch of the exhibit was Levi Ben Baruch, US-Israeli hostage soldier Edan Alexander‘s uncle, who said: “The paintings displayed here are a beginning — they show that healing is possible.”

“But the only way that we can all achieve true restoration – we have only one common national mission! To bring everyone back! To bring the living back – to life, and the dead – to burial with dignity,” Ben Baruch said.

“Thus, I appeal to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, [Strategic Affairs Minister Ron] Dermer and the cabinet ministers – stop this madness! Now is the time!” he urged. “There are 59 kidnapped people are crying out to you with a mighty cry to bring them back now! They also want independence! Do your duty, make a deal and release everyone. Now!”

Though Israeli and Hamas delegations were both in Cairo last week for talks on a potential ceasefire deal, the negotiations appear largely stalled.

During the six-week ceasefire that began in January, 30 Israeli and Thai hostages were freed and the bodies of eight slain hostages were returned to Israel. But talks on the next stage of the deal broke down when Israel sought to extend the first stage and Hamas refused, sticking by its demand that further stages must include an end to the war.