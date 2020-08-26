Palestinian suspected of stabbing to death Israeli man in apparent terror attack

A Palestinian man allegedly stabbed a man to death outside the Tel Aviv suburb of Petah Tikva in a suspected terror attack, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the suspect was arrested near the scene of the attack at the Segula Junction.

“The results of the investigation raise the suspicion of a nationalistic motive,” police said.

The suspect — identified by Israeli authorities Khalil Abd al-Khaliq Dweikat, 46, from the northern West Bank — was in Israel with a legal work permit, according to the Shin Bet security service. Dweikat, a father of six from Nablus, had no history of terrorist activities.

Police officers searched the suspect and found a blood-stained knife that was apparently used in the attack.

The victim was a 39-year-old man, police said. Additional details about his identity were not immediately released by authorities as his family had yet to be notified of his death. Ultra-Orthodox news outlets reported that the man was a member of the community, a resident of Petah Tikva.

“When we arrived at the scene, we found a man who has been stabbed and was unconscious. We gave him first aid while performing CPR,” said a medic from the United Hatzalah first response service.

Medics continued performing CPR on the man as they took him to Petah Tikva’s Beilinson Medical Center, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance corps.

He was later pronounced dead by doctors at the hospital.

Road-side camera footage showed the moments after the attack when Dweikat, wearing a white shirt, could be seen walking away from the scene.

In the video, he can be seen crossing a road, followed by a man in a bright blue shirt. Another civilian man can then be seen chasing after him, and a short time later a police car arrives at the scene.

In additional footage from the scene, filmed by a passer-by, police officers with guns drawn can be seen arresting the suspect.

It is highly irregular for Palestinians with legal work permits to carry out attacks in Israel, having undergone significant background checks and regular screenings by Israeli security services. It is similarly uncommon for these kinds of attacks to be carried out by middle-aged men; typically assailants are in their teens or 20s.