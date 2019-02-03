Palestinian wounded by Israeli fire at Gaza protest dies — health ministry

GAZA CITY — A Palestinian died Sunday from gunshot wounds inflicted by Israeli soldiers during violent protests along the Gaza Strip’s border, the enclave’s Hamas-run health ministry said.

Ahmed Abu Jamal, 30, was wounded during clashes in Beit Lahiya in the north of Gaza on January 29, said ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.

Since last March, the Gaza border has seen large-scale weekly clashes on Fridays, smaller protests along the northern Gaza border on Tuesdays, as well as periodic flareups between the Israeli military and Palestinian terror organizations.

On Friday, the IDF said some 10,000 Palestinians took part in violent protests along the border, burning tires and hurling rocks and explosive devices at Israeli soldiers. Troops responded to the demonstrators with tear gas and live fire.

The health ministry in Gaza said 23 protesters were injured by live fire in the clashes; a female paramedic had been hit in the face with a tear gas canister.

Almost 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March 30, the majority during border protests, but also by tank fire and air strikes.

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed during the same period, including one during an secretive operation within the Strip.

Israel says its actions are necessary to defend the border and stop mass incursions into its territory.

It accuses the Hamas terror group, with whom it has fought three wars since 2008, of seeking to use the protests as cover to carry out violence.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.