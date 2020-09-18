Palestinians: man dies of heart attack after IDF stun grenade bursts next to him

A Palestinian man died of a heart attack Friday, apparently caused by an IDF stun grenade exploding next to him during a protest at a West Bank checkpoint, according to the Palestinian Authority health ministry.

The ministry reported that 54-year-old Nidal Jabarin, a dentist and Jenin resident, was crossing through Barta’a checkpoint near Jenin when he suffered a sudden heart attack after a noise grenade landed nearby. He died on the scene.

Palestinian Red Crescent official Mahmoud Saadi told Palestine TV that Jabarin was returning from visiting relatives in Barta’a inside Israel, while a protest was going on near the checkpoint.

The Palestinian leadership — including both Hamas and Fatah — had called for protests at “friction points” across the West Bank on Friday in protest of normalization agreements signed this week between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

A small demonstration took place by the checkpoint on Friday afternoon, according to footage shown by Palestine TV. But it was unclear whether Jabarin had participated or merely been a bystander.

Jabarin was taken by a Palestinian Red Crescent team to the Jenin Public Hospital, where doctors failed to resuscitate him.

“It happens sometimes: from sudden terror, the heart can simply give out,” a hospital official told The Times of Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment.