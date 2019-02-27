Philadelphia 76ers owner Joshua Harris and wife donate $10m to Wharton School

JTA — Joshua Harris, owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, and his wife, Marjorie, donated $10 million to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The donation to the prominent business school — the alma mater of US President Donald Trump — will expand research opportunities for students and host events that connect students to alumni and investment experts. The program announced last week will establish the Joshua J. Harris Alternative Investments Program.

Harris is a co-founder, senior managing director and director of Apollo Global Management, an alternative investment manager serving institutional investors worldwide, the university said in a statement.

“Wharton students continue to express a strong interest in alternative investments, and the Harris Program will provide unprecedented resources to enrich their understanding of the industry,” Harris, a 1986 Wharton graduate and longtime supporter of the school, said in a statement.