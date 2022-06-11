18-year-old seriously injured in Umm al-Fahm shooting

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday after being shot in the northern Arab town of Umm al-Fahm, police said.

Paramedics took the man, a resident of the town, to HaEmek Medical Center in nearby Afula.

Police said they were carrying out searches in the area in an effort to apprehend the assailants and had collected forensic evidence at the scene.

Arab communities have seen a surge in violence in recent years. Many blame the police, who they say have failed to crack down on powerful criminal organizations and largely ignore the violence, which includes family feuds, mafia turf wars, and violence against women.