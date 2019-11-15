Report: Likud expects announcement of indictment against PM as early as Tuesday

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party has received information that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit may formally announce corruption charges against the premier as early as next Tuesday, according to an unconfirmed Friday report.

Mandelblit and prosecution officials are preparing to make a decision on whether to indict Netanyahu in three corruption cases.

Channel 13 news reported Thursday that a decision could be made within 10 days. But a new report by the Haaretz daily indicated an announcement could come even sooner, with Likud said to be making preparations after learning the attorney general could make a move in four days.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The paper said the ruling party was organizing a large rally outside Mandelblit’s home in Petah Tikva on Monday evening, in an attempt to preempt the announcement and prevent a widespread public demand for Netanyahu to take an immediate leave of absence.

Likud was said to be preparing the demonstration in cooperation with right-wing NGO Im Tirtzu, estimating that thousands would attend.

However, police have not yet authorized the rally, the report said, since it is current police policy to only allow the protests held frequently near Mandelblit’s home — both by those for and against an indictment — to take place on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Mandelblit served as Netanyahu’s cabinet secretary and was appointed by him to the attorney general post in 2016.

In a draft charge sheet issued in February, Mandelblit outlined charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust against the premier in Case 4000, and fraud and breach of trust in two other cases, dubbed by police Case 1000 and Case 2000.

In October prosecutors and the prime minister’s legal team held several days of hearings in which Netanyahu’s attorneys sought to refute the allegations against him.

Netanyahu denies all wrongdoing and has frequently claimed, without providing evidence, that the investigations against him are a witch hunt and a conspiracy orchestrated by the media, the left, police and the state prosecution.