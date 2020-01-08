Rio de Janeiro’s non-Jewish governor joins global Jewish pride campaign

RIO DE JANEIRO (JTA) – The governor of Rio de Janeiro state has joined other Brazilian public figures to support a worldwide Jewish pride day.

Wilson Witzel, who is not Jewish, expressed his solidarity against rising anti-Semitism in the US and abroad on Monday through the American Jewish Committee’s #JewishandProud Day. On Sunday, some of the 25,000 people who rallied in New York City held signs supporting the campaign.

“I want to give voice and strength to this Jewish pride day. We must avoid any type of anti-Semitism and violence against those who exercise their faith,” Witzel said Sunday in a video.

The initiative drew attention from Brazilian media outlets. O Dia newspaper explained the campaign in detail, reproduced Witzel’s personal supporting message to the Rio Jewish federation and called all readers to “grab your star of David and pose.”

“We must demonstrate our pride while seeking respect for freedom of worship, a sacred and constitutional right in our society,” the federation’s president, Arnon Velmovitsky, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.