Rome police arrest Israeli woman for carving her name into Colosseum pillar

A 39-year-old Israeli woman was arrested after starting to carve her name into a column of the Colosseum in Rome, Hebrew media reported Friday.

The woman was detained Thursday after she was found using a rock to etch her name and the names of her husband and children into one of the inner pillars in the Roman arena, the world’s largest amphitheater, which dates from 70-80 CE.

She had reportedly carved several letters before she was spotted and stopped.

Local police later released her on bail and she was expected to appear before a judge in the coming days to face charges of vandalizing an historic building.

Reports said the Israeli woman was only the latest of several people arrested for such vandalism at the Colosseum.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it was aware of the incident and it was being dealt with by the consul in Rome.