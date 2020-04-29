Sara Netanyahu whips up storm with Independence Day cookie cake

The Netanyahus are known to have a penchant for ice cream, with a hefty bill run up at the local gelateria in the Rehavia neighborhood at the taxpayers’ expense, but on Independence Day the couple satisfied their sweet tooth with Sara’s traditional no-bake cookie cake, which quickly became the talk of the internet.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife posted a video on Instagram, prompting a deluge of comments from self-proclaimed baking experts.

“I think had you whipped the cream, it would have come out better,” wrote one, while another suggested that “the mixture should have been thicker.”

“OMG Sara,” wrote another commentator. “Why didn’t anyone tell you that the mixer isn’t there for decoration? When you make a cookie cake you need to whip the cream!”

But there were plenty of positive comments as well.

“The cake looks great,” wrote one commentator, while another suggested the first lady should do a regular recipe spot.

Among professional bloggers and pastry chefs, opinion was split — possibly along political lines.

“Somebody sent me this as an example of how not to make a cookie cake,” Ynet quoted food blogger Rachel Krutit. “I’ve been watching it non-stop. It really takes the biscuit. I don’t understand why no one stopped her. Didn’t anyone see there’s a problem? I’ve watched it over and over again and she just hasn’t done anything right.”

Krutit said someone with such a large following should act more responsibly. “Somebody might actually make that cake,” she said flabbergasted. “It’s a shame to let the ingredients go to waste. I would be happy to meet with Sara Netanyahu and show her how to make a proper cookie cake.”

But celebrity chef Segev Moshe, who has cooked on several occasions for the first couple and has actually tasted Sara Netanyahu’s cake told Channel 12 that it was “quite tasty.”

“She’s the prime minister’s wife and not a chef,” said Moshe, who added that it was perfectly okay to make the cake without whipping the cream.

“I tasted the cake a couple of years ago… I wouldn’t suggest she opens a restaurant but it was quite tasty,” he said.

The prime minister for his part also swore that the cake was delicious.