Sexual harassment prevention czar at Jerusalem theater charged with sex crimes

A Jerusalem deputy director at a local theater whose job includes enforcing sexual harassment policies has been charged with a string of sex crimes online, including against minors.

The charge sheet against Evyatar Lary on Friday accuses him of 17 instances of sexual misconduct online, and 10 additional attempts, with the victims ranging in age from 15 to 24.

The indictment said Lary, 32, would pose as a young girl online and make contact with the male victims, before asking them to send him nude photographs and perform sexual acts on themselves.

For this purpose, he created fake Facebook, Skype, and Instagram accounts, under the name Dina Kalfon.

Upon filing the indictment at the Tel Aviv District Court, prosecutors asked that Lary remain in custody until the end of legal proceedings.

He was arrested on May 12, according to court documents.

Lary is the deputy director of the Incubator Theater in the capital.