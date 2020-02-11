Sign malfunction renames US medical center ‘Nazi hospital’

An electrical malfunction at an Indianapolis medical center named for its Jewish donors caused its illuminated sign to briefly read “Nazi Hospital” over the weekend.

Most of the letters in the sign atop the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital in the Indiana capital went out on Friday evening, causing consternation among those passing by the building.

“The lights on this hospital in my hometown have gone out in a majorly unfortunate way,” tweeted local resident Rachel Bell.

A spokesperson for the hospital called the incident “very unfortunate,” adding that it had been ““addressed as quickly as we could.”

The hospital was renamed after Jewish couple Sidney and Lois Eskenazi after they donated $40 million, one of the largest such donations in the US, for its expansion in 2011.

They were subsequently awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash award, one of the state’s highest honors, from then-governor (and current US Vice President) Mike Pence in 2013.