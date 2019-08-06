Smotrich says Israel should follow Torah law, drawing ire of Liberman

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Monday that he was striving for “the country to act according to the Torah and Halacha,” using the Hebrew term for a state based on Jewish law.

The controversial MK from the Union of Right-Wing parties said that this was not yet a possibility because “there are other people who think differently and we need to get along with them.” Liberal rabbis in the religious Zionist community agreed with him, he claimed.

He said at a conference of rabbis in Jerusalem that, as transportation minister, he would work to prevent construction and infrastructure and maintenance work on Shabbat, and defended the state’s intervention in marriage and divorce.

“The state gets involved in our lives every day,” he said. “The question isn’t whether the state is allowed to get involved and determine who I can love and who I can marry, because it does that all the time, just like it outlaws incest. The question is whether it is important enough to the public interest to justify enforcement.”

He said that liberal values infringed on the rights of religious Israelis, such as their right to enjoy gender-segregated public spaces, and as a result, “we also have a right to enforce, on the condition that we know how to explain it to ourselves and also convince others that it’s really justified.”

Yisrael Beytenu party chief Avigdor Liberman laced into Smotrich for the remarks.

“It’s unbelievable, that yet again, without even blinking, minister Smotrich declares that if it was up to him and his friends, they would annul the laws of the State of Israel and force a Halachic state on us.”

“We have news for you. You won’t have any need to get along with us, because on September 18 we’ll establish a broad, liberal, national government, without you and without anyone tries to force a Halachic state on us,” Liberman said, referring to the day after the upcoming September 17 national vote.

Smotrich made similar comments in early June while he was angling to replace Ayelet Shaked as justice minister. He said that the Israeli justice system should adhere to religious Jewish law and asserted that the country should aspire to run itself as “in the days of King David.”

“We want the justice portfolio because we want to restore the Torah justice system,” Smotrich said, hours after Ayelet Shaked was fired from her post by Netanyahu.

Smotrich told the Kan public broadcaster that “the Jewish people is a special people that needs to live according to the Torah.”

Asked whether he was calling for a “halacha state,” Smotrich retorted: “You throw a scary expression into the air. Torah laws are far superior to the ‘halacha state’ founded here by Aharon Barak,” referring to the controversial former Supreme Court chief who is most closely identified with the Israeli justice system’s “activist” streak, long a target of right-wing ire.

“Why is a ‘halacha state’ in which Aharon Barak sets the rules okay?” Smotrich said. “Of course in the long run I want the State of Israel to conduct itself according to Torah laws. That will happen when the nation wants it, and I am confident that it will want it when it sees how Torah law is just and humane.”

He said Israel should “go back to conducting itself the way it did in the days of King David, while adjusting that for life in 2019.”

Netanyahu panned Smotrich’s June remarks hours later.

“The State of Israel will not be a halacha state,” Netanyahu tweeted.

Following the comments, Netanyahu tapped Likud loyalist Amir Ohana for the justice post, angering the URWP.

Smotrich’s statements drew outrage and ridicule from his political opponents, including Tamar Zandberg of Meretz and Yair Lapid of Blue and White.

At the time, Liberman said: “These are no longer comments coming from a delusional hilltop youth, but a statement of intent,” referring to ultra-nationalists in the West Bank. “We will prevent that. We won’t lend those efforts a hand. Jewish law is an important and critical part of the Israeli justice system, but Israeli law cannot be Torah law.”

Liberman had refused to join Netanyahu’s coalition, shortly before the uproar, over the ultra-Orthodox enlistment bill, while stressing that his secular right-wing party opposes a “halachic state.”

When he was appointed Transportation Minister in mid-June, Smotrich said he “works for God” — and not for Netanyahu, who appointed him.

“I am not the prime minister’s man, I am a man of the people,” Smotrich told Kan. “I am a man of the public who sent me, and — I hope I’m not starting an outrage here — I work for God and do what I believe is good for the State of Israel and the people of Israel, according to my worldview.”

Smotrich’s URWP on July 29 closed a deal to merge with Shaked’s New Right faction. The joint slate, called United Right, sees Shaked and former education minister Naftali Bennett run alongside the Jewish Home and National Union factions that form URWP. Education Minister Rafi Peretz of URWP is placed second on the slate, followed by Smotrich. Former New Right chair Bennett is placed at four followed by URWP’s Moti Yogev and Ofir Sofer. Latest polls suggest it may be headed for about 11 seats.