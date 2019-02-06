Supermarket delivery van caught transporting dead body

A food delivery van for Israel’s largest supermarket chain was caught on camera Tuesday transporting a dead body.

The Supersol-branded vehicle unloaded the body next to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, according to the business daily Globes.

The van does not have a cooling system for preserving corpses, and is used to transport food to customers during working hours, the report noted.

“A driver who makes deliveries through an outside contractor carried this out on his own initiative while he was on leave from work, without the company’s approval and in complete contravention of all procedures,” the company said in a statement.

There were no deliveries in the vehicle at the time, Supersol said.

מה עושה רכב משלוחים של שופרסל בשעות הפנאי? מעביר גופותhttps://t.co/xU39ctaBPB pic.twitter.com/YhjdCCXgWN — Globes גלובס (@globesnews) February 6, 2019

“In any case, we apologize to the customers for the incident,” the company said.

The offending driver was summoned to a hearing immediately with his employer. He will no longer drive for Supersol and the vehicle has been removed from the company’s fleet.

Supersol is the country’s largest supermarket chain and the largest in terms of online retail, Globes said.