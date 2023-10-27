Taken captive: Soldier Karina Ariev, told parents ‘continue your lives’

Karina Ariev, 19, a surveillance soldier, was taken captive early in the morning of October 7, when Hamas terrorists attacked the base at Nahal Oz, where she was stationed.

Her parents described speaking to her at 7 a.m. that morning, as she cried, describing a barrage of rockets and terrorists firing guns, taking control of the Nahal Oz base.

“She screamed and said she loves us very much,” said Karina’s mother in an interview. “She told us to continue our lives.”

By 7:40, Karina’s parents lost all communication with her.

“We didn’t know who to call,” they said.

Later they found a Hamas video publicized on Telegram, in which three young women are laying down in a jeep, surrounded by men speaking in Arabic. Their daughter, Karina, was one of the three, her face wounded and bleeding.

Some 48 hours later, a representative from the army told them that Karina is a hostage, being held by a terror group.

“We haven’t had any other information,” said Karina’s mother.