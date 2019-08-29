Teen killed in crash; driver, her sister’s boyfriend, suspected of drunk driving

Police were investigating Thursday whether the driver of a vehicle that crashed, killing a 17-year-old girl and very seriously injuring her two sisters — all of them his passengers — was speeding and under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The driver, 22, who was also seriously injured in the accident, was apparently the boyfriend of the older of the two injured sisters, aged 19 and 14.

The victim was declared dead at the scene by Magen David Adom paramedics.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The 3 a.m. smash happened on Hatehiya Street in the southern port city of Ashkelon when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree on a traffic island. So powerful was the force of the collision that the car’s engine was thrown out and scattered down the street.

An initial investigation found that the driver was speeding at the time, Hebrew-language media reported, and police suspect he may also have been drunk.

All of the victims were taken to Barzilai Medical Center in the city.

Later Thursday the hospital said that the man’s condition had improved and he was in moderate condition in intensive care.

One of the sisters was still fighting for her life, the hospital said, and the other, in serious condition, was flown to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba for further treatment after doctors stabilized her condition.

Family members who arrived at Barzilai Medical Center asked the public to pray for the injured girls’ recovery.