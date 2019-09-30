Tens of thousands flock to Israel’s national parks, beaches on Rosh Hashanah

Tens of thousands of Israelis thronged to the country’s national parks and beaches on Monday to take advantage of the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority said some 100,000 people were visiting national parks and nature reserves, while tens of thousands more enjoyed the warm weather at beaches across the country and at the Sea of Galilee.

Among the top sites were Caesarea with 3,000 visitors, the Yarkon park, Tel Afek and Gan HaShlosha (Sakhne) with 2,700 daytrippers apiece and Masada with 2,000 visitors.

The Banias nature reserve in the north and Harod Springs were also popular destinations.

The holiday to mark the Jewish New Year ends Tuesday evening, with the fine weather expected to continue.