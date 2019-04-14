Thousands of pilgrims mark Palm Sunday in Jerusalem
Photo essay

Thousands of pilgrims mark Palm Sunday in Jerusalem

Worshipers march from the Mount of Olives to the Old City to commemorate Jesus’ entry into the city

By AP Today, 7:15 pm 0 Edit
Catholic priests carry palm fronds at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, traditionally believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 14, 2019. (AP Photo/ Sebastian Scheiner)
Thousands of Christian pilgrims took part in Palm Sunday celebrations in Jerusalem at the start of the Holy Week.

Worshipers carried palm fronds and olive branches, and marched from the top of the Mount of Olives to the Old City of Jerusalem. Police said an estimated 15,000 people took part in the procession.

Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem and is the start of the church’s most solemn week, which includes the Good Friday reenactment of Jesus’ crucifixion and death, and his resurrection on Easter.

The procession made its way from the Mount of Olives past the Garden of Gethsemane where, according to biblical tradition, Jesus was betrayed, and then finally headed into the alleyways of the Old City.

Christian pilgrims carry palm fronds at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, traditionally believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus, in Jerusalem’s old city, April 14, 2019. (AP Photo/ Sebastian Scheiner)
Catholic priests carry palm fronds at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, traditionally believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus, in Jerusalem’s Old City, April 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Catholic priests carry palm fronds at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, traditionally believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus, in Jerusalem’s Old City, April 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
A christian pilgrim looks as Catholic priests carry palm fronds at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, traditionally believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus, in Jerusalem’s Old City, April 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
