Thousands of pilgrims mark Palm Sunday in Jerusalem

Thousands of Christian pilgrims took part in Palm Sunday celebrations in Jerusalem at the start of the Holy Week.

Worshipers carried palm fronds and olive branches, and marched from the top of the Mount of Olives to the Old City of Jerusalem. Police said an estimated 15,000 people took part in the procession.

Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem and is the start of the church’s most solemn week, which includes the Good Friday reenactment of Jesus’ crucifixion and death, and his resurrection on Easter.

The procession made its way from the Mount of Olives past the Garden of Gethsemane where, according to biblical tradition, Jesus was betrayed, and then finally headed into the alleyways of the Old City.